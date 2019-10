Trains services on Nilgiris Mounain Railways cancelled for three days

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Train services on NIlgiris Mountain Railway are cancelled for three days from tomorrow till November two, following heavy rains in the area.

Train No. 56136 Mettupalayam- Udagamandalam Passenger, Train No. 56137 Udagamandalam–Mettupalayam Passenger,Train No. 56142

Udagamandalam- Coonoor Passenger, Train No. 56138 Coonoor- Udagamandalam Passenger, Train No. 56140 Udagamandalam –Coonoor

Passenger, Train No. 56141 Coonoor Udagamandalam Passenger, Train No.

56139 Udagamandalam –Coonoor Passenger and Train No. 56143 Coonoor- Udagamandalam Passenger are cancelled for these days.

The services of some trains were cancelled today also.