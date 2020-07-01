Transfer of Satankulam Police officer to Ooty opposed

D.Radhakrishnan

The posting of a police officer to the Nilgiris from the Satankulam police station,which is now in the news for the alleged custodial killing of a father-son duo, has raised eyebrows in the district.

Observers told The Covai Post here that Mr.Kumar who was working in Satankulam had been posted as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Prohibition) with Ooty as headquarters.

Expressing concern,they hoped that the order would be revoked as the Satankulam incident had sent shock waves all over the country.

Meanwhile an all party meeting was held here on Wednesday to oppose the posting.

With the district secretary of the Nilgiris DMK Mr.B.M.Mubarak in the chair, the participants including the former Khadi Minister Mr.K.Ramachandran and MLAs Mr.Ganesh and Mr.Thravidamani resolved to stage a protest if the posting was not cancelled.