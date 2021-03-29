  • Download mobile app
30 Mar 2021
Coimbatore

Tree planting for increasing voter turnout in Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan

March 29, 2021

Udhagamandalam: The Guinness Park at Kuruthukuli near here was in focus on Monday.As part of the ongoing campaign to ensure a hundred percent voter turnout in the ensuing elections to the three assembly constituencies in the Nilgiris,a mass tree planting programme was organised at the Guinness Park.

With the theme “ let’s establish people’s rule,let’s vote 100 percent”,the programme was conducted under the aegis of the highways department with the district Monitoring Officer Ms.Supriya Sahu and the Nilgiris Collector cum District Election Officer Ms.J.Innocent Divya taking the lead.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms.Sahu pointed out that about twenty years ago the Guinness Park had been created to set a record. Pointing out that 400 saplings had been planted as part of the voter awarenesscampaign, she said that it was to stress the need to bring about 100 percent voting.

Lamenting that the record of the Nilgiris in voter turnouts continues to be poor, she hoped that the coming election will reverse the trend.

Among those present were the Divisional Engineer, National Highways Mr.S.Kulandairaju.

