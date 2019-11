Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Train No. 56841 Tiruchchirappalli Jn to Erode Passenger is partially cancelled between Chavadipalaiyam-Erode tomorrow.

Similarly, Train No. 56825 Erode to Tirunelveli passsenger is partially cancelled between Erode to Chavadipalaiyam, due to engineering work over Erode to Chavadipalayam section. a railway release said.