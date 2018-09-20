Triple talaq ordinance passed in urgency

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Manitaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) today termed the Triple Talaq Ordinance as one passed in urgency and that it would affect the Muslim women rather than benefiting them.

Talking to reporters here MMK president, Prof. Jawahirulla said that without going deeply and consulting the stakeholders, the ordinance was passed by the Cabinet in haste and was given clearance by the President.

“This is totally against the Constitutional rights and will not not protect the Muslim women as suggested, instead adversely affect them,” he said.

His party and other Muslim and democratic organisations will protest against the ordinance, Jawahirullah said.

Terming the arrest of seven persons in the city for allegedly plotting to kill some Hindu outfit leaders, as injustice, he said in fact the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) should be registered against the BJP national secretary, H Raja for his outburst against Judiciary and Police.

He also sought the resignation of Tamil Nadu ministers, against whom corruption charges had cropped up so as to facilitate a free and fair inquiry.