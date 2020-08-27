Two arrested under POCSO in two separate incidents in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A 40-year old man was arrested on Thursday on charges of circulating the child pornographic contents in social media.

Based on complaints, police zeroed-in on Balakrishnadas, hailing from Ram Nagar in the city early morning and interrogation revealed that he had downloaded some contents from other sites and uploaded in various social media, under the name of mega K Balaji Babu Bala, police said.

Police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested and lodged him in the Cental jail here.

In another case under POCSO Act, a 23-year old youth was arrested for kidnapping a minor girl on the promise of marrying her, police said.

Sholaraj, hailing from Dharmapuri district and holding an ITI diploma, had come in search of jobs and residing in Ramanathapuram in the city.

He befriended the 15-year old girl, a 10th standard student and both used to meet frequently.

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint that their daughter was missing for the last three days and investigation led to the rescue of the girl from the native place of Sholairaj in Dharmapuri district.

Sholairaj said to have confessed that he had brought the girl on the promise of marriage, following which a case under POCSO Act was registered against him and lodged in the Central jail here, police added.