Two brothers drown in abandoned quarry pond near Tirupur

Coimbatore : Two siblings, aged 9 and 10 and hailing from Chennai, drowned in an abandoned quarry pit near Tirupur last evening.

While the body of elder brother Aiyleshwaran was retrieved late last night, the body of Balan, the younger, was taken out early today and sent to the Government hospital in Avinashi for postmortem, police said.

The father of the boys, Tamil Selvan was running auto in Chennai and mother, Kasthuri, who had come along with the sons six months ago, was working in a knitwear unit in Periyayepalayam.

Kasthuri, who returned home from the factory around 8 PM, found both the sons missing and learnt that they had gone for taking bath

in the pit and drowned.

On information, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the quarry and managed to bring one body around 11 PM. They retrieved the second body early today.

Further investigations are on, they said.