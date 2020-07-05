Two covid-19 positive patients with co-morbidities die in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two more Covid-19 patients died in the ESI and a private hospital late Saturday night, taking the total deaths to six

here so far.

The deceased were a 57-year old man from Ganapathy and 67-year old man from Big Bazar street, health department sources said Sunday.

The 57-year old was admitted to ESI hospital on June 28, after he was tested positive. The man had co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension and also breathing difficulty and without responding to treatment, he died late Saturday due to breathing problem.

The 67-year old, who had heart and renal problems was admitted to a private hospital on June 29. However, he also died of breathing problem, he could not inhale oxygen properly through ventilator.

This is the sixth death reported in the city, after two from Coimbatore, one each from Madurai and Nilgiris Districts and two from Tirupur.

A total of 435 patients are under treatment in the district now.