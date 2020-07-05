  • Download mobile app
05 Jul 2020, Edition - 1818, Sunday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India extends international commercial air travel ban till July 31.
  • At least 19 Sikh pilgrims killed as passenger vehicle rams into Shah Hussain Express train in Pakistan.
  • PM Narendra Modi visits forward post in Ladakh amid tension with China, interacts with troops.
Travel

Coimbatore

Two covid-19 positive patients with co-morbidities die in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 5, 2020

Coimbatore : Two more Covid-19 patients died in the ESI and a private hospital late Saturday night, taking the total deaths to six
here so far.

The deceased were a 57-year old man from Ganapathy and 67-year old man from Big Bazar street, health department sources said Sunday.

The 57-year old was admitted to ESI hospital on June 28, after he was tested positive. The man had co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension and also breathing difficulty and without responding to treatment, he died late Saturday due to breathing problem.

The 67-year old, who had heart and renal problems was admitted to a private hospital on June 29. However, he also died of breathing problem, he could not inhale oxygen properly through ventilator.

This is the sixth death reported in the city, after two from Coimbatore, one each from Madurai and Nilgiris Districts and two from Tirupur.

A total of 435 patients are under treatment in the district now.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿