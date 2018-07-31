  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
31 Jul 2018, Edition - 1113, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee starts campaign against NRC
  • It’s a big setback for the Lobby as the Supreme Court has dismissed plea to review Judgment in the Judge Loya death case
  • Judge Loya case: Review plea dismissed by SC
  • Vijay Mallya returns to UK court for extradition hearing
  • On Imran khan’s purported invite to PM, sources in centre say that they’ll take the final decision after invite formally comes
  • Hearing in SC on NRC, Advocate Indira Jaising raises issue of descendants, siblings being excluded from NRC
  • BJP MLA Raja Singh incites violence, says ‘shoot all illegal immigrants’
  • Maratha Stir: 5th suicide reported in Beed, Maharashtra
  • After West Bengal, BJP demands NRC in Bihar
  • Congress president Rahul Gandhi will to visit Kauvery Hospital in Chennai to enquire about DMK chief Karunanidhi’s health
Travel

Coimbatore

Two DMK activists die of heart attack over Karunanidhi’s health in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 31, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Two DMK activists died of heart attack in the district today, following reports of the failing health of party leader K Karunanidhi on Television over the last couple of days. With this, the toll of such deaths went up to five in the region.

Govindasamy alias Govindan (58), the party representative of third ward of Annur panchayat was continuously watching on TV the development in Kauvery Hospital where Karunanidhi has been admitted, party sources said.

Suddenly he developed chest pain late last night and breathed his last this morning in his house in Nagamputhur, some 36 km from here, they said. Local DMK leaders paid homage.

Similarly, DMK activist Ponnusamy (70) of Karamadai, 30 km from here, who was upset over the health condition of Karunanidhi, died of heart attack early today, they said. Sabarigirinathan (55),party deputy secretary of fifth ward at Papankulam near Madathukulam in Tirupur district, Hansakumar (65) of Kullanpalayam in Pollachi in Coimbatore district and party branch representative in Udhagamandalam Rajendran (55) died of massive heart attack two days ago.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿