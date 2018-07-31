Two DMK activists die of heart attack over Karunanidhi’s health in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two DMK activists died of heart attack in the district today, following reports of the failing health of party leader K Karunanidhi on Television over the last couple of days. With this, the toll of such deaths went up to five in the region.

Govindasamy alias Govindan (58), the party representative of third ward of Annur panchayat was continuously watching on TV the development in Kauvery Hospital where Karunanidhi has been admitted, party sources said.

Suddenly he developed chest pain late last night and breathed his last this morning in his house in Nagamputhur, some 36 km from here, they said. Local DMK leaders paid homage.

Similarly, DMK activist Ponnusamy (70) of Karamadai, 30 km from here, who was upset over the health condition of Karunanidhi, died of heart attack early today, they said. Sabarigirinathan (55),party deputy secretary of fifth ward at Papankulam near Madathukulam in Tirupur district, Hansakumar (65) of Kullanpalayam in Pollachi in Coimbatore district and party branch representative in Udhagamandalam Rajendran (55) died of massive heart attack two days ago.