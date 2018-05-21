23 May 2018, Edition - 1044, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Several are feared to be trapped as building in Jodhpur collapsed due to digging work in the Sadarpura area
- NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt, notice to govt over dalit atrocity, dalit was beaten to death in Rajkot
- After VVPATs were seized from Vijayapura, B.S Yeddyurappa moves poll panel, seeks probe into the matter
- SC rejects Hindu Mahasabha’s petition, plea challenged Cong-JDS alliance, plea called pact ‘unconstitutional’
- Cricketer Jadeja’s wife allegedly thrashed, cop attacks Rivaba Jadeja in Jamnagar, assaulted after collision of vehicles
- The southern states parties barring Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK and chief minister K Palaniswami will also be in attendance
Two killed, 10 hurt as tourist bus hits tree near Annur
Covai Post Network
May 21, 2018
Coimbatore: Two persons, including a 10-year old boy, were killed and 10 injured when a tourist bus rammed a roadside tree near Annur, about 35 km from here early today.
The tourists from Dharmapuri were proceeding to Udhagamandalam when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 4 am and hit the tree on Annur-Mettupalayam Road, police said. Rishi, 10, and Srinivasan, 24, died on the spot and 10 people who sustained injuries were admitted to Annur Government Hospital.