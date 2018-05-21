Two killed, 10 hurt as tourist bus hits tree near Annur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Two persons, including a 10-year old boy, were killed and 10 injured when a tourist bus rammed a roadside tree near Annur, about 35 km from here early today.

The tourists from Dharmapuri were proceeding to Udhagamandalam when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 4 am and hit the tree on Annur-Mettupalayam Road, police said. Rishi, 10, and Srinivasan, 24, died on the spot and 10 people who sustained injuries were admitted to Annur Government Hospital.