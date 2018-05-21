  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 May 2018, Edition - 1044, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Several are feared to be trapped as building in Jodhpur collapsed due to digging work in the Sadarpura area
  • NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt, notice to govt over dalit atrocity, dalit was beaten to death in Rajkot
  • After VVPATs were seized from Vijayapura, B.S Yeddyurappa moves poll panel, seeks probe into the matter
  • SC rejects Hindu Mahasabha’s petition, plea challenged Cong-JDS alliance, plea called pact ‘unconstitutional’
  • Cricketer Jadeja’s wife allegedly thrashed, cop attacks Rivaba Jadeja in Jamnagar, assaulted after collision of vehicles
  • The southern states parties barring Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK and chief minister K Palaniswami will also be in attendance
Travel

Coimbatore

Two killed, 10 hurt as tourist bus hits tree near Annur

Covai Post Network

May 21, 2018

Coimbatore: Two persons, including a 10-year old boy, were killed and 10 injured when a tourist bus rammed a roadside tree near Annur, about 35 km from here early today.

The tourists from Dharmapuri were proceeding to Udhagamandalam when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 4 am and hit the tree on Annur-Mettupalayam Road, police said. Rishi, 10, and Srinivasan, 24, died on the spot and 10 people who sustained injuries were admitted to Annur Government Hospital.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿