08 Aug 2019, Edition - 1486, Thursday
Coimbatore

Two killed in parcel godown collapse

Covai Post Network

August 8, 2019

Coimbatore : Two contract labourers were killed and one was critically injured when the godown keeping railway parcel collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.

The workers were sleeping in the zinc sheet-roofed godown, the walls of which were wet due to incessant rain for the last few days, police said.

The collapse occurred around 3.30 am and the labourers were caught in the debris. Railway police and fire and rescue personnel managed to extricate them. However, two of the workers – Pavishamani and Ibrahim – were declared brought dead and Raju was undergoing treatment, they said.

