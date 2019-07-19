Two SIs clear choked drainage near Coimbatore station

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The noble gesture of two sub-inspectors to clear a choked drainage in the city in pouring rain, received wide appreciation from the general public.

The city had experienced moderate rain late on Thursday, resulting in choking of drainage near the City Railway Station, leading to overflowing

of water to the roads.

Noticing the plight of motorists and pedestrians, the two SIs -John Kennedy and Pandi – swung into action and started clearing the chocked drainage, removing the silt and garbage with the

available tools.

Their gesture received good public appreciation, police sources said on Friday.