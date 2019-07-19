  • Download mobile app
19 Jul 2019, Edition - 1466, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Union Minister Rajnath singh will visit Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow to review the security situation in the state.
  • BSP Chief Mayawati addresses media after I-T raids on kin.
  • Home Minister Amit Shah is meeting PM Narendra Modi in the Parliament.
Travel

Coimbatore

Two SIs clear choked drainage near Coimbatore station

Covai Post Network

July 19, 2019

Coimbatore : The noble gesture of two sub-inspectors to clear a choked drainage in the city in pouring rain, received wide appreciation from the general public.

The city had experienced moderate rain late on Thursday, resulting in choking of drainage near the City Railway Station, leading to overflowing
of water to the roads.

Noticing the plight of motorists and pedestrians, the two SIs -John Kennedy and Pandi – swung into action and started clearing the chocked drainage, removing the silt and garbage with the
available tools.

Their gesture received good public appreciation, police sources said on Friday.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿