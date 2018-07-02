  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Police files FIR against Congress I-T cell member Chirag Patnaik
  • SC on lynching: Top court warns states, says ‘such incidents must not recur’
  • The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custodial interrogation of the senior Congress leader in the INX Media case
  • 6 injured and 2 currently in ICU, NDRF team rescues 2 from debris #MumbaiBridgeCollapse
  • Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will fly to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his team
  • PM Narendra Modi said when BJP government came to power, the state of the economy was much worse than expected
  • Road over bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri west, railway line affected
Travel

Coimbatore

Two tonnes of banned tobacco products seized

Covai Post Network

July 2, 2018

COIMBATORE: FSSAI officials on Monday seized about two tonnes of banned tobacco products such as Pan Parag and gutka from a house in Ponnaiahrajapuram in the city.

Based on a tip off that large quantity of tobacco products were stored in a house, FSSAI officials, led by designated Food Safety Officer, B. Vijayalalithambigai, carried out raid there and found the products kept in 36 bags, with an estimated value of about Rs.17 lakh, police said.

FSSAI has seized a little over 1,000 kgs such products during raids on two premises a couple of days ago.

The seizure include major brands like Pan Parag, V1 and Cool Lip and the officials has taken one Shravanakumar, who claimed the ownership of the products, for questioning, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿