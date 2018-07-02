Two tonnes of banned tobacco products seized

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: FSSAI officials on Monday seized about two tonnes of banned tobacco products such as Pan Parag and gutka from a house in Ponnaiahrajapuram in the city.

Based on a tip off that large quantity of tobacco products were stored in a house, FSSAI officials, led by designated Food Safety Officer, B. Vijayalalithambigai, carried out raid there and found the products kept in 36 bags, with an estimated value of about Rs.17 lakh, police said.

FSSAI has seized a little over 1,000 kgs such products during raids on two premises a couple of days ago.

The seizure include major brands like Pan Parag, V1 and Cool Lip and the officials has taken one Shravanakumar, who claimed the ownership of the products, for questioning, they said.