20 Jul 2020, Edition - 1833, Monday
Mobile application development
Coimbatore

Tyre burning at temples – BJP’ s stand

Covai Post Network

July 20, 2020

Coimbatore : BJP on Monday joined issue with the city police for its claim that the person arrested in connection with the burning of tyres in front of three temples was mentally upset.

Refusing to accept the conclusion,senior BJP leader and former MP, C P Radhakrishnan told reporters here that there should be a thorough investigation.

The government should function impartially.

If DMK president M K Stalin condemned the temple issue, it was only to garner the Hindu votes, he opined.

Meanwhile, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam lodged a complaint with the police commissioner to take action against BJP National Secretary,
H Raja for linking it to the temple issue.

The organisation alleged that Raja was deliberately trying to create a wedge between two communities and action should be taken against him, it said. eom

