Ukkadam market fish safe, says FSSAI

Coimbatore: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India officials inspected fish stalls in Ukkadam new fish market for formalin-laced items here on Friday and found them safe for consumption.

FSSAI officials arrived at the market as part of a surprise raid and inspected 45 stalls. They used rapid fluorescent formalin kit for inspection..

FSSAI designated officer Dr B Vijayalalithambigai said there was no artificial preservatives used to keep the items fresh. Officials explained to the vendors about the formalin and its effects as part of awareness creation. Officials suggested some methods to preserve fish in natural ways.