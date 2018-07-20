  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
20 Jul 2018, Edition - 1102, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Crimes against women increasing, women no more safe in India, says Cong President Rahul Gandhi
  • 40 people gang-raped a 22-year-old girl for four days in a government guest house in Panchkula
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia to be speakers for Congress
  • TRS decides to criticise the government, to stage walk-out
  • AIADMK to support the government in Lok Sabha today
  • PM Modi meets top ministers in the parliament
  • BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the parliament
Travel

Coimbatore

Ukkadam market fish safe, says FSSAI

Covai Post Network

July 20, 2018

Coimbatore: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India officials inspected fish stalls in Ukkadam new fish market for formalin-laced items here on Friday and found them safe for consumption.

FSSAI officials arrived at the market as part of a surprise raid and inspected 45 stalls. They used rapid fluorescent formalin kit for inspection..

FSSAI designated officer Dr B Vijayalalithambigai said there was no artificial preservatives used to keep the items fresh. Officials explained to the vendors about the formalin and its effects as part of awareness creation. Officials suggested some methods to preserve fish in natural ways.

