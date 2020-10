Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Unaccounted cash of about Rs.90,000 was seized from K G Chavadi Check post on Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border, today.

The officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption raided the check post in the early hours and seized the money.

Cases have been registered against four persons, including a vehicle inspector and assistant vehicle inspector and further investigations on, police said.