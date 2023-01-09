URJITH 2023 organized successfully

Covai Post Network

URJITH 2023, the annual inter business school event of GRG School of Management Studies, PSGRKCW was conducted successfully on Saturday, 7th January 2023. The event saw registration from 600 plus students from over 100 institutions across 14 states, contesting spiritedly to emerge winners across nine events for a total prize money of over Rs 1 lakhs. The events included the flagship Chandrakanthi Memorial Young Business Leader Award and GRG Best Management Team as well as Think HR, Digi Peddle, The Creative Crew, Photography, and The Social Innovators. Two of the events, Business Quiz and Stock Wars were conducted solely online. URJITH 2023 was valedicted by Mr. T V Sriram, Vice President and Centre Head, Robert Bosch. Prizes and certificates were distributed to the winners and to all the participants. URJITH 2023 concluded with a lively finale with various cultural programmes by GRGSMS students.