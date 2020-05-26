Use the height to your advantage, Isha Founder asks Sindhu

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has given a few tips to World Badminton Champion P V Sindhu to have more on-court techniques, including to use her height to her advantage.

When Sindhu asked Sadhguru if he could give her any feedback on her game he said “In your game, everything is fantastic but no deception, you’re too direct.”

He went on to give Sindhu a few tips on how to use her height to her advantage.

In response to a question on how to differentiate betweenbconfidence and over-confidence, Sadhguru said simply, “If you’re enjoying the game, you’ll play your best.”

“Have you seen Ronaldinho play?” referring to the legendary Brazilian footballer whose phenomenal skills made him one of the world’s most popular players, he asked and said. “You must watch Ronaldinho, how joyful he is (when he’s playing).

Sindhu: Do you believe in luck, superstition?”



“I always make sure I’m lucky. You should also make sure for yournsake, for the country’s sake and for all our sakes – we’re all your fans – so you must make sure you’re lucky; don’t wait to be lucky. A whole lot of people are successful by chance, not by their own competence. So there is so much fear about failure all the time.You just watch the shuttle, don’t look at the stars,” Sadhguru replied.

Echoing the popular lock down question that humanity is askingbitself – ‘How to sustain the worldwide dip in pollution levels?’ –Sindhu asked in

her 50-minute session, which included questions on personal effectiveness, luck and superstition, confidence, spontaneity, shyness and insightful badminton tips from Sadhguru.

“You cannot create an ecological or environmental difference without a long-term commitment and action towards that,” the spiritual leader said in response to a question on sustaining the ecological benefits of the lockdown.

“Are you a river person or a mountain person?” Sindhu wanted to know and got a clever response: “I can’t live without mountains. Once you have mountains, rivers come out of the mountains, so river is an add-on.”