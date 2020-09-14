UV products for sterilisation and disinfection launched

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The city based Laser Craft Technologies (LCT) has launched unique UV products for sterilization and disinfection, claimed to sterilize by 360-degree radiation and destroy 99 per cent of all the germs and viruses.

Displaying seven new products, under Safepro brand, including disinfection conveyor, LCT Managing Director, C S Sasikumar told reporters that the products were specifically made to fight Covid-19 and to overcome the fear of global pandemic.

All the products were sent for trials to many corporates, companies, hospitals and Government organisations like ISRO, the feedback of which was very positive, he said.

The conveyor can be used in bus stands, railway stations and airports to ensure safety from baggage and other materials being brought by the passengers, Sasikumar said.

The products include UV Sterilizer (Or) UV Disinfection Cabinet, UV Foot Mat, UV Sterilizing Chamber, UV Sterilizing Tunnel Conveyor, UV Blaster, which are certified by Food and Drugs Administration and National Accreditation Borad for Testing and Callibration Labs (NABL), he said.

The products, ranging from Rs.2,000 to rs.1.75 lakh, are specially designed and manufactured to fight COVID-19, Sasikumar said.