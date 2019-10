Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : “Vana Deepavali” was celebrated at Maruthanagarai Keelpathi in the rural limits for the benefit of tribals.

Coming under Thadagam police station, Superinetent of Police, Sujit Kumar presided over the celebrations, in which senior police officials participated.

A total of 250 tribals, including 100 female participated in the hamlet, where dhotis and saris, along with sweets were distributed.