19 Jan 2021, Edition - 2016, Tuesday
Various development works inaugurated by SP Velumani

Covai Post Network

January 19, 2021

Minister SP Velumani inaugurated Bhoomi Puja for new projects in the Coimbatore South Zone and launched the completed works. The Minister inaugurated various works including the construction of rainwater drainage and a small bridge up to Lakshmi Nagar and the construction of a park and a children’s playground.

Later, he inaugurated the Rs 66 lakh Feather Ball Indoor Stadium in the Civil Service Colony for public use. The event was attended by Corporation Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian, Assembly Member Amman K. Arjunan, Deputy Commissioner Madurantaki, Chief Engineer Gnanavel, Zonal Assistant Commissioner Ravi and others.

