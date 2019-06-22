Vellore won’t have water problem, Velumani tells DMK leader

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani today assured that there will not be any problem for Vellore if water is transported from Jolarpet in that district to Chennai by train.

He was replying to a specific question on the warning issued by DMK treasurer, Durai Murugan to lodge a massive agitation if water was taken from Jolarpet.

There will not be any water shortage in Vellore, Ambur and nearby areas if water was taken from Jolar[et, he said.

He was talking to reporters after performing yagna at Perur Patteeswaran Temple seeking divine intervention for rains.

Stating that the government has taken steps to bring water from Jolarpet to distribute to Chennai by train, he said that funds have already been allocated for it as announced by the Chief Minister.

Despite the drought like situation in Tamil Nadu, drinking water is being supplied to the people, Velumani said,