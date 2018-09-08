Velumani denies charges, to move to court against TV Channel.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today categorically denied the allegations levelled by an English Television channel of nepotism in awarding contracts.

“It is a baseless allegation and without any evidence. Business is separate and politics is separate. I have not not misused my position and did nothing wrong,” Velumani told reporters here.

He will file a case in the Court in a couple of days against the TV Channel, which has claimed that his relatives and friends were benefited through many contracts, and those behind it, Velumani said.

One should see whether there was any irregularities (in awarding contracts), he said adding that the figures mentioned in the report were also wrong.

Citing example, he said that the works during the Tamil Semmozhi Conference organised by DMK in the city a decade ago, were carried out by the same contractors and were continuing the contract business and remain in the party,

Velumani said that Senthil and Co is functioning for the last 20 years and he has not misused the position to favour relatives and friends.

To another question on the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Velumani said that the decision in this regard has to be taken by Chief Minister, Edapadi Palanisamy.