Verification of drivers by commuters: Zoomcar partners with Onfido

COIMBATORE: Zoomcar, India’s leading self-drive mobility platform has chosen to partner with Onfido, a leading identity verification provider to verify drivers across seven major cities in India.

Onfido’s swift and secure identity verification technology will enable Zoomcar to safely rent cars to its users and with just a smart phone, the users can upload a selfie and a photo of their identity document, complete the verification process, allowing more people to easily join the service and adding an additional layer of security.

“Onfido is a fantastic partner to work with. Their mobile-first document and facial verification is helping us to achieve our core mission of convenient car rental, while improving the safety of our platform. It benefits everyone”, Rajesh Bysani, Chief Product Officer, Zoomcar said in a release here.

“We are very happy to be supporting Zoomcar’s vision for simplified car rental in India,” at Onfido Country Manager in India Nikhil Saigal said.

“Zoomcar chose Onfido for its machine learning and biometrics-based fraud detection, implementing Onfido’s Facial Check for even more confidence that the right person was getting the Zoomcar keys,” Bysani said.