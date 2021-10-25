Vi Business Offers Google Workspace as part of its Business Plus Plans to Enable Hybrid Working for Indian SMEs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), has partnered with Google Cloud India to offer collaboration solutions for SMEs and start-ups. Aiding the right balance between business objectives and employee flexibility, Google Workspace will equip Vi Business Plus customers with a set of productivity applications like Google Meet, Gmail, Drive, Sheets, Slides, Docs, and Calendar at no extra cost.

The partnership is aimed at facilitating flexibility and connectivity to small businesses and their workforce, in an efficient and secure manner. Starting at a monthly rental of Rs 399, Vi Business Plus customers can mix and match plans to access various features such as real-time collaboration and communication, editing, preventing data loss, data security, seamless sharing of files, digitally sign and encrypt Gmail messages among others.

Commenting on the partnership and offering, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, “As we continue to work in this increasingly hybrid world, Vi Business Plus plans offer an array of value-added benefits to enterprises like Mobile Security, Location Tracking, Productivity and Entertainment. Our partnership with Google Cloud for Google Workspace will aid collaborative and productive remote working environments in an efficient and secure manner. Small & Medium Enterprises and Start-ups will find these solutions particularly appealing as they cater to their mobility, collaboration and security needs at no additional costs.”

“Google Workspace is built to help businesses of all sizes stay productive and secure even in remote working environments. Especially in the current times, we are delighted that our partner Vodafone Idea is taking this to market.” said, Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances, Google Cloud India

Vi Business Plus – Google Workspace Business Starter: Key Features

Giving enterprises and working professionals the flexibility and freedom to function from anywhere – Vi Business Plus plans enable them to strike the right balance between business productivity and employee wellbeing.

