Vi introduces Vi MiFi – a high speed connectivity solution for the entire family

Coimbatore : Vi, India’s leading telecom brand, has launched Vi MiFi for its customers on Vi Family Plans and Individual Postpaid Plans. Vi MiFi is a pocket-sized 4G router that delivers reliable, high speed and secure connectivity for multiple devices, while also being ideal for individuals wanting to stay connected on the go. Vi MiFi supports superfast speeds of up to 150 Mbps and enables users to securely connect up to 10 WiFi-enabled devices such as mobiles, smart TVs, laptops, tablets, CCTVs, smart speakers and more.

Key Features:

· Sleek, Lightweight portable WiFi router

· Connects up to 10 devices simultaneously

· Supports download speed up to 150mbps

· 2700 mAh Li-ion battery

· 1 year warranty

Consumers are now, more than ever, accessing internet for varied purposes and across multiple devices. As these devices proliferate, so does the need for seamless digital connectivity at all times. With high speed and secure internet access, Vi MiFi is a valuable proposition for consumers; be it for “work from anywhere” or consuming content or attending online classes.

Sleek and lightweight, Vi MiFi comes with an inbuilt 2700 mAh rechargeable battery that can provide uninterrupted connectivity for up to 5 hours on a single charge.

Priced at Rs 2,000 (including taxes), Users can purchase this MiFi device as an add-on connection with Vi family postpaid plan. This makes it a unique proposition for families who can add not just members but also MiFi within Vi family plans and enjoy the convenience of a single bill for all numbers. Vi MiFi is also available with individual postpaid plans starting Rs. 399.

Vi MiFi is available at select Vi stores across 60 cities in all major markets.

For more details on Vi MiFi, please visit www.myvi.in/vi-mifi