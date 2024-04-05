Vi Launches ‘Cloud Play’ Mobile Cloud Gaming

Covai Post Network

• The service is launched in partnership with CareGame, leading cloud gaming company from Europe

• The service will be available in a ‘Try n Buy’ model with a free trial period

• Cloud Play offers an instant, superior gaming experience on Android & iOS handset, without requiring any downloads.

The Gaming industry has witnessed a massive growth in India on the back of mobile-first phenomenon. Industry reports suggest gaming is likely to become a billion-dollar market in the country and Cloud Gaming will be the next frontier in the world of gaming. To cater to the continuously evolving interests of consumers, leading telecom operator Vi has partnered with Paris headquartered CareGame, to launch mobile cloud gaming service – Cloud Play.

Strengthening its mobile gaming proposition, ‘Cloud Play’ provides a varied selection of premium AAA games across various genres including action, adventure, arcade, racing, sports, & strategy. The launch catalogue includes mobile games like Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, Shadow Fight, Storm Blades, Riptide, Beach Buggy Racing, Gravity Rider and classics like Cut The Rope, Subway Surfers and Jetpack Joyride. There is a strong line up of games that will keep releasing in the coming weeks.

Cloud Play is a subscription-based service priced @ ₹ 100 per month (₹ 104 recharge for prepaid users). Users can sample the service for free as an introductory offer before purchasing the subscription pack.

With Vi Cloud Play, gamers can play instantly and do not have any hassle of downloading multiple games. It offers high-fidelity games with rich graphics and supports multiplayer gaming, not only saving valuable device memory but also mitigating the need for additional handset upgrades, resulting in significant cost savings for users.

Commenting on the launch of Cloud Play, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea said “At Vi, we have always believed in a collaborative approach to strengthen our bouquet of customer offerings. We recognize the potential of the fast-evolving Gaming landscape with the smartphone playing a key role in making Gaming more accessible anytime, anywhere. With Vi Games ‘Cloud Play’ in partnership with CareGame, we welcome our users to the future of gaming, where the cloud is your playground and the possibilities are limitless. It’s not just a game, it’s a seamless journey into a world where imagination meets technology. Get ready to elevate your playtime and explore the extraordinary.”

Commenting on the association with Vi to launch Vi Games Cloud Play, Philippe Wang, Co-founder and CEO of CareGame said “Cloud Play will enable all gamers in India to enjoy true AAA mobile gaming without having to invest in a new mobile phone or a gamepad, thanks to the combination of CareGame technology, iconic mobile titles from our publishing partners, and Vi networks. We invite all Vi users to come discover Cloud Play, and challenge their friends in an exclusive version of Gameloft’s Asphalt 9: Legends, with all multiplayer modes unlocked, two bonus cars and other surprises to best enjoy these exciting races!”

Vi Games Cloud Play can be conveniently accessed via both, the Vi Web and Vi App platforms. Vi’s partnership with CareGame underscores its focus on Gaming as a key agenda to drive customer engagement and is one more of multiple initiatives to deliver differentiated Digital experiences for its users.

You can access Vi Cloud Play via https://vi-web.app.link/e/gcpr.

