Vi makes customer onboarding convenient with industry-first ‘Self-KYC’ launch

Coimbatore : Getting a new mobile connection is now simpler, quicker, safer and more convenient with Vi’s industry-first Self-KYC process. Now, those desirous of acquiring a new prepaid or postpaid SIM no longer need to visit the retail store and go through the physical KYC process. In line with its customer-first approach, Vi’s Self KYC system is based on DoT mandated guidelines and enables customers to access a new connection anytime from anywhere with the added advantage of SIM delivery at the doorstep. Inviting mobile users to take the quick and easy route to acquire a Vi SIM, Vodafone Idea Limited COO Abhijit Kishore said “We have always gone the extra mile to bring innovative products and offer convenience to our customers helping them to get more and do more with Vi. Our Self-KYC solution is a Digital India initiative – one of many firsts that Vi has been bringing to simplify, enhance and enliven the lives of our valued customers. I am sure that users will now find a significant improvement in the ease of completing KYC process through our platform.

While launching in Kolkata and Karnataka for postpaid users, we aim to rollout Vi Self-KYC solution across all markets soon for our customers to enjoy the benefits of our best in value prepaid and postpaid plans.”

Users can complete the Vi Self KYC process through these simple steps:

o Visit Vi website and select desired plan

o Select a number of choice and place order, through OTP authentication on the alternate mobile number

o Follow simple steps on Self-KYC, which includes Aadhaar authentication on UIDAI site

o The user then needs to capture live photo and live video of minimum 10 seconds

o Once the order is placed and digital verification is complete, the customer will receive SIM card at the doorstep, post successful OTP authentication.