20 Jun 2020, Edition - 1803, Saturday
Coimbatore

Video of married woman being abducted by her parents goes viral

Covai Post Network

June 20, 2020

Coimbatore : A video in which the parents of a married girl were ‘abducting’ her, with the help of some goons from her house in Coimbatore has gone viral.

According to police, Karthikeyan of Edayarpalayam here and Prabha of Tiruchirapalli were in love and got married on June 5 here, amid the opposition from bride’s parents, for being different castes and the man from a financially poor.

The girls parents, with the help of some goons trespassed into the house of Karthikeyan on June 19 and abducted the girl, despite her stiff resistance, after assaulting Karthikeyan and his mother.

A complaint was filed at Thudiyalur police station.

The video of assault and abduction has gone viral in the social media and police are investigating.

