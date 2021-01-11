Village Surveillance Police Officer for Pollachi appointed

Covai Post Network





The appointment ceremony of the Village Surveillance Police Officer for the villages in the Pollachi sub-divisional police stations in Coimbatore was inaugurated by Western Regional Police Chief Periyaya IGP on December 9. School students received notebooks on the occasion.

During the function, Periyaya briefed the police on the role of village surveillance officers and how to deal with their grievances. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police R. Arularasu IGP, Pollachi Sub-Divisional Deputy Inspector of Police Sivakumar also participated.