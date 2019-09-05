Vodafone idea launches TurboNet 4G services in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Vodafone Idea Ltd, one of the leading telecommunication service providers in India, Thursday announced the launch of TurboNet 4G in Coimbatore and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

The launch of TurboNet 4G follows the successful consolidation of its radio network integration and the deployment of new age technologies to further boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the Country, Vodafone Idea Business Head Tamil Nadu, S Murali told reporters here.

Stating that Coimbatore and Tiruppur have become some of the first few cities in the country to get TurboNet 4G services, Murali said that the services will be shortly launched in Madurai and Hosue in the State.

TurboNet 4G builds on the combined strength of the integrated network resulting in better experience, increased 4G coverage, more capacity, turbo speed and low latency, he said.

With 28.6 per cent market share in Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea was aiming to improve the customer experience through this service, he said, adding that over eight lakh customers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur will get faster download and upload speed, better coverage and enhanced user experience while consuming content on the smartphones “with a strong unified network and rich digital content, we are confident of further strengthening our market position in these cities,” Murali said.