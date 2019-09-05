  • Download mobile app
05 Sep 2019, Edition - 1514, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • PM Narendra Modi reaches Russia for Eastern Economic Forum.
  • Ayodhya case hearing resumes in Supreme Court.
  • Indian delegation thwarts Pak attempt to raise Kashmir issue at Unicef meet in Lanka
Travel

Coimbatore

Vodafone idea launches TurboNet 4G services in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

Covai Post Network

September 5, 2019

Coimbatore : Vodafone Idea Ltd, one of the leading telecommunication service providers in India, Thursday announced the launch of TurboNet 4G in Coimbatore and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

The launch of TurboNet 4G follows the successful consolidation of its radio network integration and the deployment of new age technologies to further boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the Country, Vodafone Idea Business Head Tamil Nadu, S Murali told reporters here.

Stating that Coimbatore and Tiruppur have become some of the first few cities in the country to get TurboNet 4G services, Murali said that the services will be shortly launched in Madurai and Hosue in the State.

TurboNet 4G builds on the combined strength of the integrated network resulting in better experience, increased 4G coverage, more capacity, turbo speed and low latency, he said.

With 28.6 per cent market share in Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea was aiming to improve the customer experience through this service, he said, adding that over eight lakh customers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur will get faster download and upload speed, better coverage and enhanced user experience while consuming content on the smartphones “with a strong unified network and rich digital content, we are confident of further strengthening our market position in these cities,” Murali said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿