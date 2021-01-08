Volunteers put forth various demands to District Collector in quarterly meeting

Covai Post Network

A quarterly meeting with district-level voluntary consumer organizations was held at the Coimbatore District Collector’s office under the chairmanship of Collector K Rajamani.

A few demands were made at the meeting which included price list being mentioned at hotels, Arasur panchayat should be upgraded as a municipality, nameplates should be placed on all streets in Coimbatore, occupied waterways should be restored, in Annur and Sulur circles, land is not surveyed but paid for immediately, weekly markets that obstruct traffic on state and corporation highways should be relocated, shops that occupy the National Highway from Vasantham to Ondiputhur on Trichy Road should be disposed of.

It was urged to take action on various demands including setting up a new police station in Nilambur. The meeting was attended by various volunteers.