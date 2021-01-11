  • Download mobile app
11 Jan 2021, Edition - 2008, Monday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in jail by Pakistan court in terror financing case
  • Meeting between Centre and farmers’ reps end, next round of talks on Jan 15
  • Six states confirm #BirdFlu cases; Haryana to cull 1.6 lakh birds
Travel

Coimbatore

Voter ID cards will be issued in Feb to those who applied via special camps: Collector

Covai Post Network

January 11, 2021

Share

Collector K Rajamani informed that voter ID cards will be issued in February to those who had applied to add and amend their names in the special camps held in Coimbatore. Assembly elections are likely to be held in Tamil Nadu in the next four or five months. A draft voter list was released on November 16, 2019. A total of 29, 97,733 people were recorded for the 10 constituencies in Coimbatore.

Special correction camps were held in November and December last year to ensure that 18-year-olds who were not on the voter list could be added before the election and to make various amendments including removal and change of address. About 1,17,858 people applied for the registration and another 1,70,419 applied for amendments.

Collector Rajamani said that new voter ID cards will be issued to those who had applied during the special camps with the verification work currently on. The voter list will release on January 20. One can also apply at the DRO offices for addition, deletion and correction of names in the voter list till the election. You can also apply online. The list of voters will be released before the election, said the Collector.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿