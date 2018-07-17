  • Download mobile app

17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday

  • IT raids in Tamil Nadu: Cash worth Rs 170 Cr and 105 KGs of gold seized
  • Rahul Gandhi convenes CWC meet, meet to be held on July 22
  • BJP has attacked TMC over tent collapse at PM rally in West Bengal blaming the state, says ‘Ambulance wasn’t on standby’
  • Kerala govt defends action against SDPI, PFI misleading probe in campus murder’, SDPI Activist named in murder conspiracy
  • Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in Section 377 case
  • SC reserves judgement on Sec 377, asks all counsel who argued for and against 377 to submit written submissions
  • In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
  • Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
  • More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
Coimbatore

Water level in Mettur touches century mark

Covai Post Network

July 17, 2018

COIMBATORE: With heavy discharge of water from two reservoirs in Karnataka, water level in Mettur Dam near Salem touched 100 feet mark on Tuesday.

“The full reservoir level of the dam is 120 feet. It has been receiving over 1.08 lakh cusecs of water since Monday night,” official sources said.

Water level stood at about 91 feet since Monday evening, with a storage level of 51 tmcft as against the full capacity of 93.47 tmcft.

With the heavy inflow of the water from Krishna Raja Sagar and Kabini, the level will touch 100 feet mark any time now, which will be after a gap of four years, they said.

People living on the banks of Cauvery and low lying areas from Mettur and Edappadi have been advised to move to safer places. The administration has also asked the tourists to avoid taking selfie and also photograph on the banks of the river, which would be in spate any time.

The State Government has already announced to release the water for irrigation purpose in Delta districts on July 19.

TCP's LGBT Pride

