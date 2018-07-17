Water level in Mettur touches century mark

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: With heavy discharge of water from two reservoirs in Karnataka, water level in Mettur Dam near Salem touched 100 feet mark on Tuesday.

“The full reservoir level of the dam is 120 feet. It has been receiving over 1.08 lakh cusecs of water since Monday night,” official sources said.

Water level stood at about 91 feet since Monday evening, with a storage level of 51 tmcft as against the full capacity of 93.47 tmcft.

With the heavy inflow of the water from Krishna Raja Sagar and Kabini, the level will touch 100 feet mark any time now, which will be after a gap of four years, they said.

People living on the banks of Cauvery and low lying areas from Mettur and Edappadi have been advised to move to safer places. The administration has also asked the tourists to avoid taking selfie and also photograph on the banks of the river, which would be in spate any time.

The State Government has already announced to release the water for irrigation purpose in Delta districts on July 19.