Coimbatore : With 19,900 cusecs inflow, the water level in the Mettur dam–Stanley Reservoir,– stood at 99.01 feet as against the capacity of 120 feet, today.

The discharge from dams in Karnataka, which was more than one lakh cusecs four days ago, was reduced to 19,900 cusecs.

The out flow is 13,500 cusecs and available water is 63.56 TMC as against normal 93.47 TMC.