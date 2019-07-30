Weather station opened near Singanallur Lake

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A weather station to educate children about climate change was opened near a lake in Singanallur in the city on Tuesday.

The 300-acre lake was declared as biodiversity conservation zone by the city corporation two years ago on this day.

Apart from normal monitoring of weather conditions, the station will help educate students about climate change and study 10 parameters such as temperature, humidity, solar radiation, evaporation, rainfall, wind velocity, wind direction, atmospheric pressure, rainfall, soil moisture and soil temperature.

The station set up by the corporation along with the Centre for Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education, an environmental organisation, was inaugurated by District Collector K Rajamani, in the presence of senior corporation and police officials.