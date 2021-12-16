Webinar on human behavior and environmental sustainability kicks off on Friday

Covai Post Network

With a wish to learn from multi-disciplines, to refine/redefine existing perspectives, and/or to

reflect collectively, for what small difference everyone around can make to create a sustainable

society, a WEBINAR on Human Behavior and Environmental Sustainability is planned for,

during December 17 – 18, 2021, with the support from Indian Council of Social Science Research

(ICSSR), Government of India.

The webinar is to be inaugurated by Padma Shri Subash Palekar (Father of Subash Palekar

Natural farming) and Dr. D Brindha (Webinar Chairperson & the Principal, PSG College of Arts & Science).

Professor Glenn Albrecht (University of Sydney), Swami Swaroopananda (Global Head – Chinmaya Mission), Professor Charles Vlek (University of Groningen, Netherlands), Mr. Richard Louv (Chairman Emeritus – Children & Nature Network), Lex Amore (Biomimicry Institute, USA), Professor Tal Ben Shahar (Harvard University), UNESCO (Section of Education for Sustainable

Development), Dr. Suresh Kalagnanam (Edwards School of Business, University of Saskatchewan,

Canada), Professor Sanjoy Mukerjee (IIM Shillong), Dr. Robin Mazumder, Environmental

Neuroscientist (University of Waterloo), Stephanie Seferian (Creator & Host, Sustainable

Minimalists), Clifford W. Cobb (Editor- American Journal of Economics and Sociology), had send

their note/video for the webinar.

Since we are trying to look at sustainability from a trans-disciplinary lens (Applied Social Sciences,

Life Sciences, Humanities), we would have speakers from United Nations Environment

Programme (UNEP) India & Kenya, Ministry of Environment, Forest, & Climate Change,

Government of India, Asian Development Bank, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Trichy, IIT Jodhpur, BITS Pilani,

Centre for Science and Environment, Bamboo Society of India, Institute of Psychiatry (Kolkata), Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company Limited (TWIC), ISEC Bengaluru, SHARAN Auroville, Nature Connections. Dr. J Venkata Pirabu (Director, Planning & Monitoring – TamilNadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore) will deliver the valedictory address.

The following are some of the sub-themes identified for the webinar:

Eco-Psychology, Ecological Intelligence, Affective ecology / Eco-anxiety / Ecological grief, Solastalgia, Environmental Sustainability & Human Values, Eco-therapy / Forest therapy / Nature- based therapy, Genuine Progress Indicator, Transpersonal Ecology / Eco-spirituality / Deep Ecology, Biomimicry, Environmental Economics, Nature Connectedness / Nature Deficit Disorder, Anthropocentrism and Environmental crisis, Green Auditing, Green Consumerism, Green National Accounting system, Social Return on Investment, Food Sovereignty / Locavorism, Pigovian Taxes, Carbon market, Energy Labels, Green Bond / Climate Bond / Green Investing, Eco-minimalism, Sustainable Village / Sustainable Habitat Dr. KP Naachimuthu

Webinar Convener Assistant Professor Department of Psychology (Aided) PSG College of Arts & Science Coimbatore – 641014, TamilNadu