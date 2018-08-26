  • Download mobile app

26 Aug 2018

Coimbatore

Wi-fi enabled smart tree inaugurated in the city, 25 more in the pipeline

Covai Post Network

August 26, 2018

Coimbatore : A Wi-fi enabled Smart Tree was inauguratedat the VOC Park Ground here today.

The Rs.30 lakh Smart (golden) tree is part of the Smart City mission and it is proposed to erect 25 more such trees across the city, under public-private partnership mode, State Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said at the inauguration function.

This will generate a revenue of Rs.18.25 lakh to the Government and Rs.4.75 lakh to the City Corporation per annum, Velumani said.

A Smart Bench under the tree has a seating capacity of 30 persons, who could access Wi-Fi and can also charge their phones or tablet devices.

In order to save on electricity charges, the tree is connected to a solar panel the Corporation Commissioner and Special officer, K Vijayakarthileyan said.

The Corporation would also explore the possibility of renting out the space on hourly basis for a nominal fee for holding meetings or small get together, he said.

Chennai-based JC Media Entertainment is entrusted with the setting up of the tree.

