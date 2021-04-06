Will Work With New Govt To Free TN Temples, Says Sadhguru After Voting

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, cast his vote at the Coimbatore Government Tribes High School, Muttathuvayal, in the single- phase elections to the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly. Sadhguru arrived at the polling center around 11am to cast his vote. Soon after voting, he spoke to waiting reporters.

Sadhguru called on citizens to participate in elections which he termed the “Dance of Democracy”. Stating that “election is not one more holiday for you,” he urged citizens to “exercise their vote with utmost responsibility”.

“Let us not vote because of our religion, caste, creed or even party. You must see who is capable, who is competent, who is committed to creating wellbeing for the people of your state, that is where you must cast your vote.”

Sadhguru also responded to a question on the #FreeTNTemples movement which he launched at the beginning of last month. He said approximately 3.5 crore people have expressed their support for the movement and while all political parties in Tamil Nadu are addressing the issue to some extent, the two major parties have taken active steps in this direction. He also asserted that no matter which party comes to power, we will work with them to free TN Temples from state control in the next five years.