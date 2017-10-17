17 Oct 2017, Edition - 826, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Woman attempts on life after poisoning daughters

Covai Post Network
October 17, 2017

A woman administered poison to her three daughters and attempted to commit suicide by consuming the same here on Tuesday.

According to police, Rajathi and her husband Janakiraman would have frequent quarrels over various issues.

Unable to bear his torture, Rajathi (35) gave soft drink laced with pesticide to her daughters, aged nine, 12 and 16 years. She also consumed the same at their house in Papanaickenpalayam. Sensing something wrong, her neighbours, who went to Rajathi’s house, rushed the four to the Government Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. They are said to be out of danger.

Investigations are on.

