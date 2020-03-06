  • Download mobile app
06 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

Woman constable transferred for misbehaviour with public

Covai Post Network

March 6, 2020

Coimbatore : A woman head constable attached to All Women Police Station in Perur in the rural limits, was transferred following complaints of misbehaving with those coming there with complaints.

The complainants presented a video proof to the office of Superintendent of Police, Sujit Kumar, where the constable was using foul language and also holding a complainant by his shirt collar.

The video of Krishnaveni’s behaviour was also is widely circulated in the social media.

Without taking the merit of the complaints, Krishnaveni used to abuse those arriving at the station and also physically harassing, the victims said in the complaints.

Based on the complaint Sujit Kumar issued order transferring Krishnaveni to Thondamuthur station amidst a departmental inquiry, police said.

