20 Jun 2019, Edition - 1437, Thursday
Coimbatore

Woman dies in Coimbatore of suspected brain fever

Covai Post Network

June 19, 2019

Coimbatore : A 21-year-old woman died of suspected brain fever last night in the government hospital here..

The woman, Ramya, an IT professional and resident of Saravanampatti in the city had been suffering from fever for the last few days and was admitted to a private hospital.

As there was no improvement, she was admitted to the Government Hospital on June 15 and doctors suspected it to be a case of brain fever.

However, she died without responding to treatment last night, they said.

A senior health department official said this could be a sporadic and isolated case and the disease could be confirmed only after proper test.

Separately, a 40-year-old migrant worker from Bihar died of mysterious fever in nearby Mettupalayam Government hospital early on Wednesday. Umesh had been suffering from fever for the last three days and undergoing treatment. However, as fever continued he was taken to the government hospital last night. However, he died in the early hours without responding to treatment.

