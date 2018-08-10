  • Download mobile app

10 Aug 2018

Woman dies, man and two daughters critical after suicide bid in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 10, 2018

A woman died and three of a family are struggling for life in government hospital here after an attempt to commit suicide by consuming poison.

According to police, garment manufacturer Janakiraman, his wife Sasikala and their teenaged daughters Sneha and Hema consumed poison in their bid to end their lives late last night in their house in Kunimuthur.

As the door of the house was not opened in the morning, the neighbours rushed and managed to open the door and noticed foam coming out of their mouths and took them and admitted to a nearby private hospital, they said.

As their condition started deteriorating, all were shifted to the Government Hospital where Sasikala died after admission, without responding to treatment. The condition of the others remained critical.

Financial burden is said to be the reason, though police are ascertaining the actual reason.

