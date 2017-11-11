Woman injured in bison attack at Masikandi

Covai Post Network

A 65-year old woman was seriously injured after a bison attacked her at Masikandi near Ooty on Saturday.

According to police, Kannamma was on her way back home at around 5 p.m., when a bison suddenly appeared in front of her and attacked her.

As some passersby raised alarm, the animal went into the bush and Kannamma was rushed to the Government Hospital here.