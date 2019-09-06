  • Download mobile app
06 Sep 2019
Woman knocked down to death by police vehicle

Covai Post Network

September 6, 2019

Coimbatore : A 55-year old woman came under the wheels of a police van, killing her on the spot at Raja Street in the city Friday.

According to police, Kala, a resident of Perur in the city was trying to cross the road after alighting from a bus, when the van, carrying police personnel on security duty for Ganesha processions, knocked her down.

She was caught under the wheels and died on the spot, they said.

The incident had gone viral in the social media, due to which police department started immediate investigation.

