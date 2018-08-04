04 Aug 2018, Edition - 1117, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
Women’s hostel warden back in Coimbatore jail
Covai Post Network
August 4, 2018
Coimbatore : Women’s hostel warden Punita, facing charges of attempting to lure inmates for sexual favour, was lodged in the Central Jail here today, after interrogation in police custody.
The 6th Judicial Magistrate Court had allowed police to take her into custody for interrogation for two days.
Police produced her before the court today which directed that she be lodged in jail till August 14.