Women’s hostel warden surrenders in Coimbatore court

Coimbatore : The women’s hostel warden wanted in connection with the reported attempt to lure a few inmates for sexual favours today surrendered before a court here.

She was remanded in 14 days judicial custody. Punita (32) had been absconding after complaints by the inmates and their parents. According to the complaint, the five girls were taken to a birthday party of hostel owner Jagannathan and attempts were made to force them consume liquor on July 22. They were told to meet the owner leisurely for getting the hostel fees waived and also other benefits.

Police registered cases against Janagannathan and Punita under Prevention of Atrocities Against Women Act and death threat and search was on.

But, Jagannathan’s body was recovered from a well in Alangulam in Tirunelveli district on July 26.

Even as Punita had filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in Madras High Court, she appeared before the 6th Judicial Magistrate Court, after which she was remanded in custody till August 14.