01 Aug 2018, Edition - 1114, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- SC reserves judgement in Sabarimala Case, questions ‘How can you question faith?’
- BJP escalates attack, vows NRC in Bengal, ‘If cops block, we will protest, we will not stop’, says BJP Chief Amit Shah
- The problem will be solved with confidence, cooperation, and belief, says Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta
- BJP President Amt Shah to visit West Bengal on 11 August
- 7 people lose their lives as a luxury car rams into an auto in Coimbatore
- INX Media Case: Delhi HC extends interim protection to Chidambaram till 28th September
- J&K Police’s Crime Branch files a supplementary charge-sheet in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua
- Durango governor says no deaths have been reported after Aeroméxico airliner crash, but there are injuries.
- Special counsel Robert Mueller refers foreign agent inquiries to New York prosecutors
- TMC issues adjournment notice in Parliament over NRC issue
Women’s hostel warden surrenders in Coimbatore court
Covai Post Network
August 1, 2018
Coimbatore : The women’s hostel warden wanted in connection with the reported attempt to lure a few inmates for sexual favours today surrendered before a court here.
She was remanded in 14 days judicial custody. Punita (32) had been absconding after complaints by the inmates and their parents. According to the complaint, the five girls were taken to a birthday party of hostel owner Jagannathan and attempts were made to force them consume liquor on July 22. They were told to meet the owner leisurely for getting the hostel fees waived and also other benefits.
Police registered cases against Janagannathan and Punita under Prevention of Atrocities Against Women Act and death threat and search was on.
But, Jagannathan’s body was recovered from a well in Alangulam in Tirunelveli district on July 26.
Even as Punita had filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in Madras High Court, she appeared before the 6th Judicial Magistrate Court, after which she was remanded in custody till August 14.