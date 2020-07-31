  • Download mobile app
01 Aug 2020, Edition - 1845, Saturday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil, wife and son-in-law test positive for Covid-19
  • PM Narendra odi condoles the death of Rajya Sabha MP #AmarSingh
  • In fast-changing world, India will have to swiftly change to play an effective role: PM Modi
Travel

Coimbatore

Work from home decreased physical activity, causing chronic back pain

Covai Post Network

July 31, 2020

Coimbatore : The COVID pandemic has tremendously increased the work from home situation in India and the time spent over computers, tablets, and smartphones cross 10 hours a day,on an average.

This has resulted in decreased physical activity, weight gain and poor ergonomics causing chronic back pain among the younger population, according to the Coimbatore Orthopaedic Society.

With increasing age, the bones and joints also undergo certain wear and tear, which makes mobility painful and disabling, a society release said Friday.

A recent study in India showed an annual incidence rate of osteoarthritis 163 and 121 per one lakh per year in women and men respectively above the age of 55 years.

Stating that it was vital to strengthen the back and core muscles along with leg muscles to support the back and maintain mobility, the release added that early diagnose of osteoporosis and prevention of fractures, severe deformity, and related disability has to be done.

Bone density measurement for at-risk population and appropriate treatment with vitamin D, calcium supplements, and medications should be initiated, it said.

For this purpose, the Indian Orthopaedic Association has requested its members to conduct health education webinars, display posters anddistribute pamphlets, highlighting the benefits of exercise, healthy diet, avoiding injury, early detection of deformities and medical consultation without delay for the general public and students.

The Society is organising “Bone and Joint Day” on August four to create awareness among the public about the prevention of Orthopaedic
deformities.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿