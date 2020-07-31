Work from home decreased physical activity, causing chronic back pain

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The COVID pandemic has tremendously increased the work from home situation in India and the time spent over computers, tablets, and smartphones cross 10 hours a day,on an average.

This has resulted in decreased physical activity, weight gain and poor ergonomics causing chronic back pain among the younger population, according to the Coimbatore Orthopaedic Society.

With increasing age, the bones and joints also undergo certain wear and tear, which makes mobility painful and disabling, a society release said Friday.

A recent study in India showed an annual incidence rate of osteoarthritis 163 and 121 per one lakh per year in women and men respectively above the age of 55 years.

Stating that it was vital to strengthen the back and core muscles along with leg muscles to support the back and maintain mobility, the release added that early diagnose of osteoporosis and prevention of fractures, severe deformity, and related disability has to be done.

Bone density measurement for at-risk population and appropriate treatment with vitamin D, calcium supplements, and medications should be initiated, it said.

For this purpose, the Indian Orthopaedic Association has requested its members to conduct health education webinars, display posters anddistribute pamphlets, highlighting the benefits of exercise, healthy diet, avoiding injury, early detection of deformities and medical consultation without delay for the general public and students.

The Society is organising “Bone and Joint Day” on August four to create awareness among the public about the prevention of Orthopaedic

deformities.