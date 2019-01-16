Work with like-minded parties who dream a progressive, corruption free TN: Kamal

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Makkal Neethi Mayyam (MNM) is willingto join hands with like-minded parties who dream the progress of Tamil Nadu and also say good-bye to corruption, its president, Kamala Hassan said Wednesday.

"The MNM is ready to join hands with those parties, who dream to make Tamil Nadu a progressive State and also a corruption-free State,"Kamal Hassan told reporters replying to a specific question on the matter.

He was talking to reporters at nearby Pollachi after inaugurating the party office there.

When asked about him contesting the Lok Sabha elections, he said that it will be decided by the party. The party will discuss these types of issues in detail, since it was formed for the benefit of Tamil Nadu and not individuals.

To yet another question whether he was eyeing Tamil Nadu politics or Delhi politics, Kamal Hassan pointed out that without Delhi there will be no politics.

"I am an Indian. But Tamil first," he quipped.