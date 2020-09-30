Worker rescued from 130-foot deep well in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A construction worker, hailing from Odisha, was rescued from 130-foot deep well, where he accidentally fell on Wednesday morning in nearby Tirupur district.

The 21-year old, Motto, fell in the abandoned well at Samygoundenpalayam, while trying to pull a neem tree branch for cleaning the teeth and some of his colleagues informed police and fire and rescue personnel who rushed to the spot around 8.30 AM.

As Motto noticed a venomous snake he managed to climb up some five feet above the water level and one of the personnel from fire and rescue

team got down with the help of rope and managed to bring Motto up.

The worker with injuries on head, hands and legs was admitted to the Government hospital in Palladam in that district, police said.